The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Top Performances of the Week 1/25/17

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Throughout the season, five of the top high school performances will be featured in the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week.

Tre Jones / Apple Valley / Basketball

The Apple Valley guard had 29 points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals in 76-75 win over Farmington. The junior had 17 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in a 78-67 win over Lakeville South.

Sami Miller / Spring Lake Park-Coon Rapids / Hockey

The junior goaltender made 20 saves in a 5-0 shutout win over Totino-Grace. She stopped all 29 shots she faced in a 1-0 win over Maple Grove. So far this season, Miller has recorded six shutouts.

Sam Lindahl / Tartan / Hockey

The Tartan forward exploded for four goals and an assist in the Titans’ 7-4 win over Park of Cottage Grove. In Tartan’s next game, the senior netted a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Mahtomedi. Lindahl has 16 goals and 17 assists this season.

Tori Andrew / Orono / Basketball

The Orono guard scrored 28 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had four blocks in the Warriors’ 66-60 win over Eden Prairie. The senior responded with 19 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in a 47-45 win over Holy Family.

Brandon Toussaint / Eagan / Hockey

The Eagan goaltender made 16 saves in the Wildcats’ 3-1 win over Apple Valley. The junior followed that up with 24 saves in a 2-0 shutout win over Rosemount. Toussaint has a 7-3 record with a 2.00 GAA this season.



