The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Top Performances of the Week 2-14-17

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Throughout the season, five of the top high school performances will be featured in the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week.

Daniel Oturu / Cretin-Derham Hall/ Basketball

The junior forward scored 25 points, hauled in 18 rebounds and blocked 12 shots in the Raiders’ 60-59 loss to DeLaSalle. Oturu is averaging 19.2 PPG, 16.7 RPG and 6.2 BPG this season.

Liz Schepers / Mound Westonka / Hockey

The senior forward scored five goals and one assist in the White Hawks’ 9-0 win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in the section 2A quarterfinals. Schepers has 47 goals and 22 assists so far this season.

Tre Jones / Apple Valley / Basketball

The junior guard scored a school-record 48 points while grabbing six rebounds and four assists in the Eagles 75-57 win over Rosemount. Jones is averaging 22.9 PPG, 9.7 RPG and 7.4 APG this season.

Tori Nelson / Henry Sibley / Basketball

The sophomore guard tallied 29 points, recorded 11 rebounds and had eight blocks in the Warriors’ 64-60 win over Spring Lake Park. Nelson is averaging 19.2 PPG, 6.4 RPG and 4.1 BPG this season.

John Keranen / Delano / Hockey

The senior forward scored three goals and added two assists in the Tigers’ 7-0 win over Waconia. Keranen has 24 goals and 37 assists so far this season.



