The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Top Performances of the Week 2-22-17

American Family Insurance ALL-USA (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Throughout the season, five of the top high school performances will be featured in the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week.

Brad Davison / Maple Grove / Basketball

The senior guard recorded two triple-doubles and led the Crimson to three straight wins. During that stretch, Davison averaged 30.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 10.0 APG and 4.0 SPG.

Tori Andrew / Orono / Basketball

The senior guard scored 30 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists 3 steals in the Spartans’ 73-44 win over Waconia. Andrew recorded 30 points and ten rebounds in a 55-39 win over Holy Family earlier in the week.

Aliza Karlen / St. Paul Central /Basketball

The freshman forward scored 20 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, dished out three assists and had three steals in a 75-51 win over Highland Park. Karlen is averaging 25.6 PPG, 12.9 RPG and 2.8 SPG this season.

Ben Meyers / Delano / Hockey

The senior forward scored four goals and recorded two assists in a 9-1 win over Hutchinson. Meyers tallied three goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato. Meyers leads the state with 53 assists and 99 points.

Ava Bailey / Hill-Murray / Hockey

The sophomore goaltender made 21 saves in a 4-1 win over White Bear Lake in the Section 4AA championship. Bailey had 25 saves in a 4-0 shutout over Roseville in the Section 4AA semifinals.

(© 2017 KARE)