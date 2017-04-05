The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Top Performances of the Week 4-5-17

American Family Insurance ALL-USA (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Throughout the season, five of the top high school performances will be featured in the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week.

Kiley Borowicz / Roseau / Basketball

The senior guard had 20 points, 13 rebounds and two assists in the Rams’ 75-64 win over Sauk Centre in the Class 2A state championship. Roseau capped off their undefeated season with the school’s first title. Borowicz averaged 29.7 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 5.7 APG in the state tournament.

Tre Jones / Apple Valley / Basketball

The junior guard had 24 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists in Apple Valley’s 60-54 win over Champlin Park in the Class 4A state championship. It’s the third state title for the Eagles in the past five season. Jones averaged 25.7 PPG, 14.3 RBP,6.0 APG in the state tournament.

Paige Bueckers / Hopkins / Basketball

The freshman guard tallied 31points, five rebound and five assists in the Royals’ 64-60 loss to Elk River in the Class 4A state championship. The Royals were undefeated heading into the final but suffered their lone defeat of the season. Bueckers averaged 27.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.6 APG in the state tournament.

Isaac Johnson / Minneapolis North / Basketball

The senior guard scored 28 points and nine rebounds in the Polars’ 96-49 win over North Woods in the Class 1A championship. It’s the seventh state title in school history for the Polars. Johnson averaged 25.6 PPG and 7.7 RPG in the state tournament.

Tori Andrew / Orono / Basketball

The senior guard recorded 22 points, five rebounds and two assists in the Spartans’ 65-47 win over Winona in the Class 3A championship. It’s the first state title in history for Orono. Andrew averaged 22.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.0 APG in the state tournament.

© 2017 KARE-TV