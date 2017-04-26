The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Top Performances of the Week 4/26/17

American Family Insurance ALL-USA (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Throughout the season, five of the top high school performances will be featured in the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week.

Taylor Manno / Chanhassen / Softball

The senior pitcher threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts in the Storm’s 1-0 win over West Fargo. Manno is 2-0 and has not allowed a run all season.

Alex Evenson / Minnehaha Academy / Baseball

The senior allowed one run while striking out six in six innings of work. Evenson went 2-for-4 from the plate with five RBI’s in the Redhawks’ 13-4 win over Providence Academy.

Abby Schaefer / Lakeville South / Lacrosse

The junior midfielder scored seven goals in the Cougars’ 17-3 win over Owatonna. Schaefer followed that up with seven goals and two assists in a 20-11 win over Wayzata.

Gabby Sprang / Rosemount / Softball

The senior pitcher tossed a complete game shutout with 16 strikeouts in the Irish’s 10-0 win over Centennial. Sprang was 2-for-4 from the plate with a home run.

Maxwell Ploof / Anoka / Baseball

The senior third baseman was 3-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBI’s in the Tornadoes’ 14-1 win over Spring Lake Park.

