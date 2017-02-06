The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Top Performances of the Week: Feb. 6th, 2017

American Family Insurance ALL-USA (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Throughout the season, five of the top high school performances will be featured in the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week.

Cody Moline / North Branch / Hockey

The sophomore forward scored one goal and had an assist in the Vikings’ 5-1 win over Cambridge-Isanti. Moline followed that up with two goals and an assist in a 9-0 victory over Becker/Big Lake. He capped off his week with a six-point performance, two goals and four assists, in a 7-2 win over Princeton.

Morgan Hill / Minneapolis South / Basketball

The junior guard recorded 28 points and 12 rebounds in the Tigers’ 68-57 win over Stillwater. She followed that up 24 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a 59-56 win over Tartan. Hill is averaging 25.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.9 steals per game this season.

Parker Fox / Mahtomedi / Basketball

The senior forward scored 34 points and hauled in 11 rebounds in the Zephyrs’ 63-59 win over Henry Sibley. Fox responded with 15 points and 14 rebounds in a 70-49 victory over North St. Paul. He is averaging 23.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season.

Naomi Rogge / Eden Prairie / Hockey

The senior forward tallied three goals in the Eagles’ 6-0 win over Wayzata. Rogge added a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Farmington and ended the week with three goals and one assist in a 7-1 win over Hopkins/Park.

Makayla Van Nett / St. Paul Como Park / Basketball

The junior guard scored 33 points, had seven assists and six steals in the Cougars’ 89-72 win over St. Paul Central. She scored 26 points, grabbed four rebounds and had six steals in a blowout win over St. Paul Highland Park.



(© 2017 KARE)