The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Top Performances of the Week: October 3

KARE Staff , KARE 9:55 PM. CDT October 03, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Throughout the season, five of the top high school performances will be featured in the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Twin Cities Performances of the Week.

Joseph Heimbold / Holy Angels / Football
The senior quarterback threw for 179 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 118 yards and two scores in the Stars’ 56-13 win over Richfield.

Shar Too / St. Paul Como Park / Soccer
The sophomore scored three goals and had an assist in the Cougars’ 6-0 win over Humboldt.  Too also had three goals and one assist in the Cougars’ 8-0 win over Johnson.

Jason Williamson / Owatonna / Football
The junior running back rushed for 278 yards and four touchdowns in the Huskies’ 48-0 win over Mankato East. 

Maizy Jackson / Benilde-St. Margaret’s / Volleyball
The junior recorded 28 kills and tallied 10 digs in a 3-1 win over Chaska and is a big reason why the Red Knights are off to a 14-3 start.

Brandt Belisle / St. Croix Prep / Soccer
The junior posted back-to-back four-goal games in two wins for the Lions. Belisle has 18 goals and eight assists this season.
 

