Burnsville senior pitcher Sam Carlson

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The future is bright for Sam Carlson.

The senior pitcher from Burnsville was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Seattle Mariners. Carlson was projected by many baseball publications to be a first round pick, but the senior slid all the way to the middle of the second round where the Mariners took him with the 55th overall pick.

We caught up with Carlson the day after the draft. Check out the video to hear from him.

