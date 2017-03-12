Casey Mittelstadt named 2017 Mr. Hockey

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Eden Prairie forward Casey Mittelstadt has won the 2017 Mr. Hockey Award given to Minnesota's top senior skater.

Mittelstadt was presented with the award Sunday.

Mittelstadt tallied 23 goals and 49 assists in 30 games this season. He has committed to the Minnesota Gophers and is a projected first-round pick in the June NHL Draft.

2017 @MrHockeyAward winner @CMittelstadt gets some well deserved congratulations from his EP teammates. Hear from him at 5 on @kare11 pic.twitter.com/sICy2ZnvEt — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) March 12, 2017

The Star Tribune reports the other Mr. Hockey finalists were Matt Anderson of Holy Family, Noah Cates of Stillwater, Nick Leivermann of Eden Prairie, Ben Meyers of Delano, Micah Miller of Grand Rapids, Bauer Neudecker of St. Louis Park, Nick Perbix of Elk River and Hermantown teammates Dylan Samberg and Ryan Sandelin.

Hill-Murray's Jake Begley won the Frank Brimsek Award, given to the state's top senior goaltender. The other finalist was Hermantown's Cade McEwen.

