Champlin Park hits buzzer-beater, court chaos ensues

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Boys State Basketball Tournament tipped off Wednesday morning with a thrilling finish in Class 4A.
With the game tied at 50, the Champlin Park's McKinley Wright had a chance to win it with just seconds left. His miss was tipped to the three-point line where the Rebels' Sam Dubois was waiting. The lefty heaved it to the hoop as the buzzer sounded. The rest, as they say, was worthy of a SportsCenter Top 10 play.
BUZZER BEATER! @ChamplinParkHS with the WIN! https://t.co/8E14ClwhsA #MSHSL @mnbasketballhub @BleacherReport @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/YrcY41wfjn— MN Prep Spotlight (@MNPrepSpotlight) March 22, 2017
Champlin Park remains undefeated thanks to a game-winning shot over Chaska. Here's another look at the buzzer-beater.
Final play pic.twitter.com/TwiqdBka8D— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) March 22, 2017
His teammates rushed him after the shot went in. Champlin Park will play its second-round tournament game against Wayzata at the Target Center Thursday night. The Minnesota Boys State Basketball Tournament runs through Saturday.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs