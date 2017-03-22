Champlin Park hits buzzer-beater, court chaos ensues

The Minnesota Boys State Basketball Tournament tipped off Wednesday morning with a thrilling finish in Class 4A. (Photo: mn.prepspotlight.tv)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Boys State Basketball Tournament tipped off Wednesday morning with a thrilling finish in Class 4A.

With the game tied at 50, the Champlin Park's McKinley Wright had a chance to win it with just seconds left. His miss was tipped to the three-point line where the Rebels' Sam Dubois was waiting. The lefty heaved it to the hoop as the buzzer sounded. The rest, as they say, was worthy of a SportsCenter Top 10 play.

Champlin Park remains undefeated thanks to a game-winning shot over Chaska. Here's another look at the buzzer-beater.

His teammates rushed him after the shot went in. Champlin Park will play its second-round tournament game against Wayzata at the Target Center Thursday night. The Minnesota Boys State Basketball Tournament runs through Saturday.

© 2017 KARE-TV