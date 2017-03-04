Class A State Boys Swimming and Diving Meet

MINNEAPOLIS – The Class 1A State Boys’ Swimming and Diving Meet was held at the Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

St. Thomas Academy was seeking a six straight team title, but the Cadets finished second after being upset by Breck/Blake. In the 200-Yard Medley Relay, Orono set a new Class A state meet record with a time of 1:33.95, while St. Thomas Academy finished second and Breck/Blake finished third.

Orono’s Will Brenton took home first place in the 100-Yard Backstroke, finishing with a time of 50.09. Mankato East’s Jacob Long was second followed by Anderson Breazeale, of Breck/Blake. In the 100-Yard Freestyle, Bendile-St. Margaret’s Tyler Metz secured the state title with a time of 46.23. Dylan Brown and Will Grassle of Breck/Blake took second and third place.

