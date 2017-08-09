"We Are One" Minnetonka football camp

Minnetonka High School varsity football players took over coaching duties at the inaugural "We Are One" football camp on Tuesday night. They hosted 35 special education student athletes from the Minnetonka School District. http://kare11.tv/2wJtI1d

KARE 6:26 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

