KARE 11 Prep Sports Extra: Channel guide

Randy Shaver with some of the best high school football players in the state for the 2017 season. (Photo: Travis Kobs, KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The 34th year of the KARE 11 Prep Sports Extra kicks off Thursday, August 31. We'll have prep football highlights on KARE 11 at 10:15 p.m. and at 11 p.m. on KARE 11.2. You can also stream the show on KARE 11's YouTube channel, kare11.com and on the KARE 11 app.

Here's a channel guide to find KARE 11.2 (WeatherNation):

Comcast Channel 216:

Bloomington, Carver, Chaska, Eden Prairie, Edina, Fridley, Helena Township, Hopkins, Jackson Township, Jordan, Laketown Township, Lanesburgh Township, Louisville Township, Madelia, Montrose, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, New Prague, New Ulm, Richfield, Sand Creek Township, St. Louis Park, Shakopee, Waverly

Comcast Channel 249:

Afton, Andover, Arden Hills, Bayport, Baytown Township, Birchwood, Blaine, Brooklyn Center, Burnsville, Centerville, Champlin, Circle Pines, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, Corcoran, Cottage Grove, Crystal, Dellwood, Denmark, Eagan, Falcon Heights, Gem Lake, Golden Valley, Grant Township, Grey Cloud Island, Ham Lake, Hanover, Hastings, Hilltop, Hudson, Hugo, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeland, Lakeland Shores, Lake Elmo, Landfall, Lauderdale, Lexington, Lilydale, Lino Lakes, Little Canada, Mahtomedi, Maplewood, Maple Grove, Medicine Lake, Mendota, Mendota Heights, Mounds View, Newport, New Brighton, New Hope, North Hudson, North Oaks, North St. Paul, Oakdale, Oak Grove, Oak Park Heights, Osseo, Pine Springs, Plymouth, Prescott Wisconsin, Ramsey, River Falls, Robbinsdale, Rogers, Roseville, Shoreview, South St. Paul, Spring Lake Park, Stillwater, Stillwater Township, St. Anthony, St. Croix Beach, St. Mary’s Point, St. Paul, St. Paul Park, Sunfish Lake, Town of River Falls, Troy Township, Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake, White Bear Lake Township, west Lakeland, West St. Paul, Willernie, Woodbury

Sherburne Cable Channel 38:

Becker, Big Lake, Zimmerman

Mediacom Channel 111:

Belgrade, Belle Plaine, Brooten, Brownton, Cannon Falls, Chanhassen, Chisago City, Dakota, Deephaven, Elko, Excelsior, Fulda, Gaylord, Hutchinson, Lake City, Lake Crystal, Lake Minnetonka, Le Sueur, Lester Prairie, Litchfield, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Minnetrista, Montgomery, Moose Lake, Mound, Olivia, Paynesville, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, St. Bonifacius, St. James, St. Peter, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Victoria, Waconia, Waseca, Wayzata, Worthington

Hickory Tech Channel 111:

St. Peter, Waseca

Charter Channel 196:

Apple Valley, Alexandria, Brainerd, Buffalo, Dayton, Delano, Elk River, Faribault, Farmington, Glencoe, Lakeville, Little Falls, Long Prairie, Mankato, Maple Lake, Marshall, Monticello, Northfield, Owatonna, Red Wing, Rockford, Rosemount, St. Cloud, Sauk Centre, Staples, Willmar

© 2017 KARE-TV