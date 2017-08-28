MN teen kayaker is paddling her way to the top

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Ina Poecher is spending her summer kayaking all over the world!



The 17-year-old from Shoreview will be competing for Team USA in the Junior World Sprint Kayak Championships later this month in Romania.

She's one of five kayak paddlers named to the team.

"Most kids my age do not get a chance to travel around the world for something that they love to do," Ina said.

She will also be traveling to international regattas in Mexico and Canada this summer.

The Mounds View senior started in the sport just 4 years ago and is a member of Twin Cities Paddlesports.

Marsh Jones is Ina's coach and has seen her rapid rise through the ranks.

"It's pretty impressive. The dream is having an athlete that is as dedicated and focused on working and listens," said Jones.

Ina's goal when she started kayaking was to make worlds, could a shot at the 2020 Olympics be in her future?

"It's totally something that's plausible. I'm graduating next year, so I'll have college for a couple of years but I'm going to keep training and not stopping once I do get to college," Ina said.





© 2017 KARE-TV