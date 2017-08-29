'Tackle Cancer' football games raise money for research, patient aid

Randy Shaver with some of the best high school football players in the state for the 2017 season. (Photo: Travis Kobs, KARE)

This is year #6 of Tackle Cancer, started by The Minnesota Football Coaches Association.

Money raised goes to cancer research and patient aid in Minnesota through the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.

This year, the MFCA Tackle Cancer program could top the $1,000,000 mark after five years of generous giving!

Here is a list of the 2017 Tackle Cancer Games so far this fall:

(Home team listed first-opponent in parenthesis)

Sunday, August 27:

Vikings (SF 49ers):

Thursday, August 31:

Jefferson (Orono)

Friday, September 1:

Hutchinson (Monticello)

Friday, September 8:

Litchfield (Holy Family)

Foley (Zimmerman)

St. Thomas Academy (Apple Valley)

Friday, September 15:

Minnetonka (Maple Grove)

Verndale (Underwood)

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (Waterville-EM)

Park (Hastings)

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity (United South Central)

Chanhassen (Chaska)

Zimmerman (New London-Spicer)

St. Cloud Cathedral (Milaca)

Byron (Kasson-Mantorville) *Joint Game*

Fridley (SMB)

Albany (Little Falls)

Simley (South St. Paul)

Fillmore Central (Rushford-Peterson)

Providence Academy (Mpls Southwest)

Eagan (Rosemount)

New Ulm (Tri-City United)

Friday, September 22:

Benson (Morris) Joint Game*

Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Chatfield)

Waseca (Albert Lea)

Pine Island (Stewartviille)

Marshall (New Ulm)

St. Cloud Tech (Sartell) *Joint Game*

Lakeville North (Lakeville South)

Hill City/Northland (Northeast Range)

Burnsville (Maple Grove)

Mahtomedi (St. Thomas Academy)

Grand Meadow (Lyle/Pacelli)

Minnewaska (BOLD) Joint Game*

Friday, September 29:

Rosemount ()

Rockford (Melrose)

Farmington (Eagan)

Spring Lake Park (Coon Rapids)

Monticello (Buffalo)

Maple Lake (Holdingford)

Blaine (Champlin Park)

Saturday, September 30:

Brainerd (Bemidji)

Friday, October 6:

New Prague (Rochester John Marshall)

Lake City (Byron)

Watertown-Mayer (Litchfield)

Pine City (Mora)

Little Falls (Foley)

Friday, October 13:

Chisago Lakes (Buffalo)

St. Michael-Albertville (Stillwater)

Richfield (BSM)

Milaca (Watertown-Mayer)

Edina (Eden Prairie)

Sauk Rapids-Rice (Alexandria)

St. Croix Lutheran (Mound-Westonka)

Saturday, October 14:

Gophers (Michigan State)

Saturday, October 28:

Augsburg (Hamline)

