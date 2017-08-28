Two Red Wing golfers earn spot on Girls Junior PGA Championship

RED WING, Minn. – If you’re hitting the links in Red Wing, plan on getting there early. Some of the state’s best high school golfers call Mississippi National Golf Links home.

“Sometimes I feel like I spend more time here than I do at my actual home,” said Sophia Yoemans, a junior at Red Wing high school.

Earlier this month, Yoemans won the Minnesota Junior PGA Championship four strokes ahead of her closest competitor at Bunker Hills. The win qualified her to play in this week’s National Junior PGA Championship in St. Louis.

“I’ve never qualified for a national tournament before, so I’m just super excited for the experience,” said Yoemans.

An experience she will share with Leah Herzog, who is also a junior at Red Wing. A three-way playoff win at the Minnesota Junior PGA Championship put her in the state’s second qualifying spot for this week’s national tournament.

“I can still barely believe that I made it to a national tournament, said Herzog. “It’s such an opportunity and I’m really looking forward to that.”

An opportunity she will get to share with one of her best friends.

“We met here at Mississippi in the junior leagues, so yeah we’ve been playing together for a long time and we’re super close friends,” said Yoemans. “We golf out here every day together.”

The two plan to make it a fun week, but they know it’s really all about business.

“I’d really like to play good down there and see where I line up compared to these good golfers,” said Herzog.

“It’s all the best people in the country, so it’s going to be a tough competition,” said Yoemans.

