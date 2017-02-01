Hitchcock fired, Yeo takes control of Blues

Dec 3, 2015; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild head Coach Mike Yeo in the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

ST. LOUIS, Minn. - The student has become the teacher.

Former Wild head coach Mike Yeo is taking the reins in St. Louis, assuming the role of Blues head coach after the team announced Wednesday that Ken Hitchcock has been relieved of his duties. Yeo was brought on this season as 'coach-in-waiting' to learn the Blues' way of doing things after Hitchcock announced it would be his last year with the organization.

Ken Hitchcock has been relieved of his coaching duties; Mike Yeo will begin his tenure as head coach. https://t.co/70JSFwKHrq #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 1, 2017

The timetable was moved up after the Blues sputtered in the first half of the season, plagued by poor goaltending and defensive mistakes. Their error-prone ways continued Tuesday night as the club opened the second half of the season with a 5-3 loss to Winnipeg at home. St. Louis is barely hanging on to the final Western Conference wildcard playoff spot, and conventional wisdom says standout defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, a pending free agent, will be moved before the league's trading deadline.

The 43-year-old Yeo was 173-132-44 in his time with the Wild, and lead the club to three consecutive post-season appearances. He was fired in the middle of the 2015-2016 season as the Wild slumped badly, something the team was prone to do in Yeo's time as head coach.

Before coming to the Wild organization Yeo spent a decade with the Pittsburgh Penguins, including four seasons as an assistant coach.

