Hockey more than a game for Blake School junior

Bennett Hawley (Credit: KARE) Bennett Hawley

HOPKINS, Minn. - Bennett Hawley has a passion for hockey. He's been lacing up his skates since he was 4-years-old.

"It's what I've always known, and what I've always done," Bennett says.

The Blake School junior's skills go far beyond the game itself. When Hawley was in seventh grade, his mother Jen had the idea of blending members of his team with special needs players for a unique scrimmage.

"Ever since then, it's been a great success," says Hawley.

This weekend, it was Hawley's Blake School boys hockey team hosting 20 participants from Minnesota Special Hockey at their rink in Hopkins. The intermixed teams held a short practice, followed by a scrimmage.

The now annual event is important to Hawley. His younger sister Riley--an eighth grader at Minnetonka Middle School East--has an undiagnosed developmental delay.

"My sister has taught me so much, and because of that I want to give back to the community she's apart of," says Hawley.

Bennett helps coach the Edina Stingers, a Minnesota Special Hockey team. Outside of hockey season, Hawley coaches a Miracle League team, and helps with a special needs golf league.

"Bennett is the guy who wants to know the players," says Jane Cashin, President of Minnesota Special Hockey. "He wants to know their names, he wants to be involved, he wants to know what they do, what they like outside of playing hockey."

Hawley hopes to play hockey in college one day, and continue his work with the special needs community.

His mom could not be more proud.

"You see this, and you see Bennett apart of that with his friends, and you think 'we're OK'," Jen Hawley says.

"We're going to be OK if kids like that continue to do things like this."

