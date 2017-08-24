Holland helps White Sox beat sloppy Twins 5-1

Aug 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland (45) throws the ball against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Banks, David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) - Derek Holland pitched six effective innings, Yolmer Sanchez homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the sloppy Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Thursday night.



Holland (7-13) bounced back nicely from a string of bad outings, yielding one run and three hits in just his second win in two months. The left-hander had allowed 20 runs and 20 hits in 11 innings over his previous five appearances.



Chicago had dropped six of eight before welcoming Minnesota to town for a five-game series. It was a prime opportunity for the contending Twins (65-62) to strengthen their playoff positioning, but the last-place White Sox (50-76) won three times.



Minnesota, which began the day with a half-game lead in the race for the second AL wild card, lost 4-3 on Wednesday night on Tim Anderson's game-ending RBI single. Pitcher Jose Berrios (11-6) and first baseman Mitch Garver each committed a costly error in the series finale, and the Twins' lineup was shut down by Holland and three relievers.

