Hoops player executes legendary flop

Oregon Ducks hoops player Dillon Brooks is being credited with executing what may be the flop of all time. (Photo: USA Today Sports Images, Russell Isabella)

After missing his last game with a lower leg injury, Dillon Brooks returned to the lineup for the No. 10 Oregon Ducks on Thursday night against their conference rival Utah Utes.

However, it appeared that Brooks was still getting his legs under him when committed maybe the worst flop of the season in the second half.

Oregon's Dillon Brooks with the flop of all flops pic.twitter.com/0SYM97e9fq — Jason Caldwell (@ITATJason) January 27, 2017

Outside of his crappy acting job Brooks played well, leading all Ducks players with 19 points.

The Ducks also held off Utah, winning 73-67.

