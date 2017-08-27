Inside the new Vikings practice facility

The Vikings' new state of-the-art practice facility is being built on the site of the former Northwest Airlines campus and is expected to open in March 2018. (Photo: KARE 11)

EAGAN, Minn. – The Vikings haven’t completed their preseason yet on the field, but are moving full-speed ahead off the field with their new headquarters, the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

The state of-the-art facility is being built on the site of the former Northwest Airlines campus and is expected to open in March 2018.

Among the unique features included in the development are a 6,500-square-foot locker room, and four temperature-controlled practice fields.

Check out KARE 11’s Eric Perkins' behind-the scenes tour of the facility.

