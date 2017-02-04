Jensen's hat trick lifts #1 EP over #2 Edina

MINNEAPOLIS- Future Gopher Jack Jensen's hat trick lifted top-ranked Eden Prairie over second-ranked Edina Saturday.

In a back-and-forth battle, Jensen jump-started the Eagles by tying the game 1-1 late in the first period with his first goal.

"That was a huge goal," Jensen, a sophomore forward said. "There was like 10 seconds left, and I drove to the net and just hit it right out of the air. It was perfect."

In the second period, both teams would score twice before senior Jarod Blackowiak netted the game-winner in the third.

"That was just a great game," EP coach Lee Smith said. "Both teams laid it on the line. Anyone who was here watching had to enjoy the tempo, the speed and the talent on that ice."

