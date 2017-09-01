Joe Nathan signs a one-day contract to retire as a Twin

MINNEAPOLIS -- You might want to grab some tissues.

In an emotional press conference Friday at Target Field, former closer Joe Nathan made his retirement official and reflected on both his career and his time in Minnesota.

Nathan played 16 years in the league, seven with the Twins, who he represented at the All-Star game four times.

Joe's 377 career saves are eighth all-time on the saves list and first in Twins history.

The closer also threw out the first pitch before Minnesota's game the Royals.