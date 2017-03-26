Jones scores 24 as Apple Valley beats Champlin Park 60-54

MINNEAPOLIS - Tre Jones had 24 points, 18 rebounds and made nearly every crucial play in the final minute as Apple Valley beat previously undefeated Champlin Park 60-54 in Saturday night's Class 4A state title game.



Jones, the brother of Minnesota Timberwolves guard and former Apple Valley star Tyus Jones, broke a 54-all tie with less than a minute to play to put the Eagles (30-2) ahead. But he also came up with a crucial rebound off his own missed free throw, grabbed another rebound on the Rebels' ensuing miss, and capped off the possession with an assist to Mohamed Kone to put the Eagles up six.



It was only fitting that Jones grabbed the rebound off McKinley Wright's final miss to seal Apple Valley's third state title in five years.



Marcus Hill led the Rebels (31-1) with 15 points and Wright had 14. Theo John scored 12 points and blocked eight shots.



Champlin Park, which beat the Eagles 91-84 on Dec. 10, took a six-point lead on a three pointer by Josiah Strong with 7:28 to play. But Jones keyed an 11-2 run to push the Eagles back in front and set up the final minutes.

