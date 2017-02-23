Kintzler relishes role of Twins closer for now

FORT MYERS, Fla.- The Twins are pretty healthy in camp but there's one lingering injury that dates back to last season. Glen Perkins, the three-time All -Star closing pitcher is recovering from surgery on his torn labrum. But in the meantime Brandon Kintzler, who came up big last season, will be the team's closer. Eric Perkins sat down with him for a one-on-one interview.

(© 2017 KARE)