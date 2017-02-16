Kuemper stops 34 shots to lead Wild over Stars, 3-1

Feb 16, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper makes a save during the third period against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild defeated the Stars 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Darcy Kuemper stopped 34 shots, Erik Haula had a goal and an assist and the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Thursday night.



Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Western Conference leaders. Minnesota hasn't lost consecutive games in over two months and extended its point streak against the Stars to seven games.



Cody Eakin scored his second goal this season and Kari Lehtonen had 23 saves for the Stars, who have lost seven of eight.



The Stars came out firing early, looking determined to build any kind of momentum in what's been a rough February. The teams appeared headed to the first intermission scoreless before Curtis McKenzie took a goaltender interference penalty with 40 seconds left.



Mikko Koivu won a faceoff and got the puck to Jason Pominville, and he zipped it off to Suter for a one-timer over Lehtonen's glove with less than a second to go.

