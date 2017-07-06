Lakeville teen making a splash

LAKEVILLE, Minn. - Regan Smith is spending part of her summer break competing for Team USA in the FINA World Championships in Hungary later this month.

The Lakeville teenager qualified for the 200m backstroke after finishing second in the Phillips 66 Nationals last month.

She trains six days a week with the Riptide Swim Team in Apple Valley.

It will be just Smith's second international swimming event but she's ready to go.

"I started competing against Olympians at a pretty young age and I'm pretty used to it. It's still really awesome, but it doesn't intimidate me as much as it used to. I'm really excited!"

Team USA will train in Croatia for a week before they travel to Budapest for the championships.

