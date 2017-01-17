Langer leaves mark at UST both on and off the court

St. Thomas senior Kaitlin Langer knocks down a free throw against Concordia-Moorhead. (Photo: Ryan Shaver, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL -- Four years, four trips to the state tournament.

At Hill-Murray, Kaitlin Langer dominated alongside names like Bethany Doolittle and Tessa Cichy.

At St. Thomas she's carving out her own legacy.

There’s a few things you can expect from a UST practice: high energy, high intensity and a whole lot of talking from Langer.

“There will be games where I’m not hitting my shot or I’m making a bunch of mistakes, and I always know communication is something I can control,” Langer, a senior, said.

Controlling Kaitlin though is no easy task. Last year, she led the Tommies with the best individual season St. Thomas has seen in nearly 20 years, earning not only MIAC Player of the Year honors, but also All-American status.

She’s off to an even better season this year.

“She’s the epitome of our program,” St. Thomas women’s basketball coach Ruth Sinn said. “Her freshman year (she only played) JV and a little varsity. Her freshman year, I think she averaged 11 minutes a game, maybe four points. She took that jump, and it was always about being hungry to learn.”

The learning though hasn’t stopped with basketball.

“I’ve got a realtor in case I need one,” Sinn said.

“A couple of summers ago I had some extra time on my hands,” Langer said. "I figured, ‘Why not get my license?’”

That’s right, on the side, this college senior sells houses.

“You get to go through an important step in people’s lives with them,” Langer said. “That’s really exciting.”

Just as exciting, though, is the fact the Tommies 14-0 start has everyone talking about a trip back to the national semifinals.

“That would be amazing,” Langer said. “We obviously have a lot of work to do and a lot of things to improve on, but it’s definitely in the back of our minds.”

Editor's Note: Langer has scored in double figures in 27 consecutive games. In 92 career games with the Toms, she has 940 points and 480 rebounds and is attempting to join a short list of Tommie women with 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

