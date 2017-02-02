Legendary hockey coach Jeff Sauer dies at 73

Jeff Sauer takes the podium during his 2014 induction to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. (Photo: Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - Jeff Sauer, the hockey coach whose career spanned more than decades, including almost 20 years at UW-Madison, died Thursday at the age of 73.

USA Hockey reported that Sauer, currently the head coach of the U.S. Sled Hockey Team, had been battling pancreatic cancer.

Our thoughts & prayers are with the family and friends of U.S. National Sled Team head coach Jeff Sauer, who passed away this morning. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Ia73Mgf5kB — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 2, 2017

Sauer played his college hockey at Colorado College, and took his first head coaching job there in 1971. He moved to UW-Wisconsin in 1982, taking over for 'Badger Bob' Johnson. There he won two National Championships, and earned 11 NCAA Tournament appearances.

He stayed involved in hockey even after stepping down from the Wisconsin job in 2002, eventually landing as head coach of the men's National Sled Hockey Team. Under Sauer's watch the team won the gold medal at the 2012 International Paralympic Committee Ice Sled Hockey World Championship and also gold at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia.

He was elected to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jeff Sauer. He was a great friend, representative of Wisconsin & incredible ambassador for hockey pic.twitter.com/OLyOOIS86f — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) February 2, 2017

