Liberty use fourth quarter burst to beat Lynx 70-61

NEW YORK (AP) - Tina Charles scored 19 points and Epiphanny Prince added 15 to help New York beat the short-handed Minnesota Lynx 70-61 on Sunday, clinching a playoff berth for the Liberty.



The Liberty have won five straight games, including beating the top three teams in the league the past three contests.



New York (17-12) trailed by 11 in the first half before cutting its deficit to five at the half. The Liberty took the lead for good in the third quarter on two free throws by Sugar Rodgers with 40 seconds left in the period.



Minnesota was down 47-46 early in the fourth before New York scored 15 of the next 17 points to take control.



Maya Moore scored 22 points to lead the Lynx (22-6), who were missing starters Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson to injuries.

© 2017 Associated Press