Lindsey Vonn to return to World Cup racing this weekend

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria - Lindsey Vonn says she is taking "a lot of risk of doing more damage to my arm" as she plans her World Cup ski return this weekend, nine weeks after breaking her right upper arm.



The four-time overall champion says surgery has made the arm more vulnerable to another fracture if she has to break a fall.



Vonn says, "As I have already a plate in there, it becomes a very complicated surgery if I were to do that," adding that she would have to fly back to the United States for surgery immediately in case it happens.



Despite missing half of the season, Vonn says she still aims to win the downhill and super-G titles this year.

In a Facebook post, Vonn says, "This has been the hardest recovery of my career to date but thankfully it has taken less time to heal than my knee injuries."

