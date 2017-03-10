Lynch leads Gophers past Michigan St.

Mar 10, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers center Reggie Lynch (22) dunks the ball past Michigan State Spartans guard Alvin Ellis III (3) in the second half during the Big Ten Conference Tournament at Verizon Center. (Photo: Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Reggie Lynch returned from taking a forearm to the face and scored 16 points to lead fourth-seeded Minnesota to a 63-58 victory over fifth-seeded Michigan State on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference Tournament.



The Big Ten defensive player of the year was dynamic at each end of the court, and his return sparked an 8-0 second-half run for the Golden Gophers (24-8), who advance to face Michigan in the semifinals.



Lynch took an inadvertent forearm to the face early in the second half and left the court with a towel over it. He missed only 1:19 and was the catalyst for Minnesota beating Tom Izzo's tournament-tested bunch.



Amir Coffey added 13 points for Minnesota, which had four players in double figures and committed only nine turnovers.

© 2017 Associated Press