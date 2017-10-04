Lynx announce parade and celebration plans

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Lynx have announced plans for a parade and championship celebration on Thursday evening, after the team won its fourth WNBA title on Wednesday night with a victory in game five over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Thursday night's parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of 12th Avenue SE and University Avenue. The procession will continue along University Ave. into Williams Arena, where a special championship celebration will begin at 7:15 p.m.

See you tomorrow, Lynx Nation 🏆 pic.twitter.com/S3rmPg7bxY — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) October 5, 2017

Both events are free and open to the public. Doors open at Williams Arena at 6:30 p.m.

© 2017 KARE-TV