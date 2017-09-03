Lynx beat Mystics 86-72 for top seed in WNBA Playoffs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Maya Moore scored 26 points and Renee Montgomery added 18 to help the Minnesota Lynx secure the top seed in the playoffs with an 86-72 victory over the Washington Mystics on Sunday.



Minnesota (27-7) finished the season a game ahead of Los Angeles (26-8). Both teams have byes until in the semifinals on Sept. 12.



Washington (18-16) is the sixth seed and plays the Dallas Wings on Wednesday.



Kristi Toliver hit a 3-pointer with 4:28 remaining to pull Washington within 80-71, but Moore answered at the other end and the Mystics didn't score again until the 2:09 mark.



Toliver led Washington with 20 points. Elena Delle Donne added 12 points in just 18 minutes and Krystal Thomas grabbed 14 rebounds.



It was Minnesota's final game at the Xcel Energy Center as the Lynx will play their home playoff games at the University of Minnesota's Williams Arena. The team is moving to accommodate the Minnesota Wild's preseason schedule.

