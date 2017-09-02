Lynx to host WNBA All-Star Game

ST PAUL, MN - MAY 14: Sylvia Fowles #34 of the Minnesota Lynx shoots the ball during a game against the Chicago Sky on May 14, 2017 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo: David Sherman, 2017 NBAE)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Lynx will be hosting the WNBA All-Star Game in 2018.

The announcement came Saturday that the Verizon WNBA All-Star 2018, the league's midseason showcase, will take place July 28 in Minneapolis.

This will be the first time the Lynx have hosted the game. It will be held in the newly renovated Target Center, where the Lynx will play the 2018 season, their 20th as a franchise.

Tickets for the game will go on sale in the spring.

The Lynx have made the WNBA Finals in five of the last six seasons.

