Mariucci Arena will now be '3M Arena at Mariucci'

The space will now be called 3M Arena at Mariucci. (Photo: U of M)

MINNEAPOLIS - With a new hefty sponsorship, the home of Gopher men's hockey will now take on a new name. Introducing 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The University of Minnesota and 3M announced the new 14-year, $11.2 million sponsorship on Monday, which also includes naming rights.

Mariucci Arena was initially named after John Mariucci, longtime Gopher coach and the "godfather of Minnesota hockey" in 1993 when it opened.

John Mariucci, Jr., speaking on behalf of the Mariucci family, was quoted in the press release announcing the name change, stating they are happy with the development.

"Our father and grandfather was a life-long Minnesotan, and would have been thrilled to see 3M showing so much support for the University and for men's hockey," he said. "To have 3M, one of Minnesota's most respected and well-known brands, be a part of the rich history of Gopher hockey and the Mariucci legacy is exciting. We are happy that 3M and the U felt it was important to continue honoring our father and grandfather's legacy and kept the Mariucci name tied to the arena. It's a privilege for our family to be so closely associated with two of Minnesota's most recognizable and important institutions."

3M is also sponsoring several areas of the university's Athletes Village development.

U of M officials, alongside the 3M chief marketing officer, will hold a news conference about the sponsorship at 11:15 a.m.

