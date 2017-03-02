Mason, Gophers beat Nebraska 88-75 for 8th straight win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Nate Mason had 25 points in 28 minutes with his best shooting performance in Big Ten play, Jordan Murphy posted his sixth double-double in the last seven games and Minnesota breezed by Nebraska 88-73 on Thursday night for its eighth straight victory.
Murphy finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds and Reggie Lynch had 11 points, six blocks and six rebounds as the Gophers (11-6, 23-7) overpowered the Huskers (12-17, 6-11) around and underneath the basket.
Mason went 9 for 13 from the field and Dupree McBrayer added 16 points and six assists for Minnesota, which will play at Wisconsin on Sunday with a chance at second place and a double-bye in the conference tournament well within reach.
Glynn Watson Jr. scored 14 points for Nebraska, which has lost 10 of the last 14 games after an encouraging 3-0 start in Big Ten play to put coach Tim Miles' job security in tenuous territory. Tai Webster had a quiet 11 points with eight rebounds, reaching double-digit scoring for the 30th straight game dating to last season's finale.
