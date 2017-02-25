Mason, Murphy lead Minnesota over Penn State 81-71

Feb 25, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota center Reggie Lynch (22) defends against Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) in the second half at Williams Arena. Minnesota wins 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn, Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS - Nate Mason had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Jordan Murphy added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Minnesota Gophers in an 81-71 win over Penn State on Saturday.



Dupree McBrayer added 15 points off the bench for Minnesota (22-7, 10-6 Big Ten) with Akeem Springs scoring 12. Reggie Lynch had nine points and set a career-high with 11 blocks as the Gophers won their seventh game in a row and avenged an earlier loss at Penn State.



Tony Carr had 20 points and seven assists, while Shep Garner scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Nittany Lions, who have lost three straight. Penn State had just five turnovers, all in the first half, but shot 35.5 percent.



Excluding the vacated season of 1996-97, Minnesota has won seven games in a row for the first time since 1978.

