Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a right to the face of mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor during their fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26, 2017. Credit: JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS - Floyd Mayweather Jr. stopped UFC champion Conor McGregor on his feet in the 10th round Saturday night, ending the boxing spectacle of the summer with a harsh dose of reality.



The most unusual megafight in years went longer and was more competitive than many expected when an unbeaten, five-division world champion boxer took on a mixed martial artist making his pro boxing debut.



While McGregor (0-1) had the T-Mobile Arena crowd behind his improbable quest, Mayweather (50-0) survived a rough beginning and gradually took control. He brutalized McGregor in the 10th, landing numerous shots and chasing McGregor around the ring until referee Robert Byrd saved the Irishman and stopped the fight.

© 2017 Associated Press