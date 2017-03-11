Mic'd up: Lindsay Whalen hosts hoops clinic

MINNEAPOLIS -- During her 13-year WNBA career, Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen has learned just about every trick of her trade.

Saturday morning at Mayo Square, Whalen passed down some of that knowledge to the next generation of hoopsters at a special Lynx Experience clinic.

Young basketball players from sixth grade to ninth grade attended the session and had a chance to learn from Whalen up close and personal. A dream come true, for many of the campers.

To see the sights and sounds: check out the video above. Whalen was mic'd up during the entire clinic.

