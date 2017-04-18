Minneapolis lands 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championships

US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis has pinned down another marquee sporting event.

U.S. Bank Stadium will host the NCAA Wrestling Championships March 19-21, 2020. The only other time Minnesota has hosted the event was in 1996.

The announcement is just the latest in a slew of sporting events coming to the new home of the Minnesota Vikings. Minneapolis will host the Summer X Games July 13-16, 2017; Super Bowl LII on Feb. 8, 2018; and the NCAA Men's Final Four in 2019.

