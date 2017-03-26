Minneapolis North tops North Woods, Cook 96-49

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis North Community rolled past North Woods, Cook 96-49 during Saturday's Class A state boys basketball championship game at Target Center.



The Polars (32-2) opened the game on a 19-2 run and never looked back, securing their second consecutive state championship and seventh in school history.



North won its seven postseason contests by an average of 62.5 points per game. The Polars will move to Class 2A next season.



North shot 53.9 percent and forced 24 turnovers against the Grizzlies, who upset third-seeded Central Minnesota Christian and second-seeded Goodhue in their first-ever state tournament appearance.



Polars senior guard Isaac Johnson led the way with 28 points. Senior guard JaQuan Sanders-Smith had 24.



Junior forward Tate Olson led North Woods (31-2) with 14 points, while senior center George Bibeau added 13.

