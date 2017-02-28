Minnesota United prepare for their inaugural season opener in MLS

WOODBURY, Minn -- Just three days away from their inaugural season opener Minnesota United FC put the final touches on their game plan Tuesday as they head to Portland for their first ever game Friday.

Being an expansion team poses some unique challenges and with that comes the naysayers. It's hard to succeed in your first year, in any league and many are predicting just that for United FC. Who don't seem to mind having detractors at all.

"We've used it every single day, I've used it in just the last 10 second before we finished," Minnesota United Head Coach Adrian Heath says. "It's motivation for us. We had the same thing in Orlando. 'Expansion teams, there gonna be no good.' Well let's see, let's see what this one is like."

"They have low expectations then that's perfect for us," Minnesota United defenseman Vadim Demidov says. "Then we can surprise this year and I think we can do it we have a really good team. We have a good roster and we've worked really hard this week and more and more pieces are coming together,"

Head coach Adrian Heath said the biggest issue with being a new team is all the off the field things getting players and families situated.

He'll have just a week and a half to do that before their home opener next Sunday.

