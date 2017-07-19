Beefy Bartolo loses debut as Yanks top Twins

Bartolo Colon faltered in the fifth inning after a decent start by the burly 44-year-old, as the New York Yankees spoiled his Twins debut with a 6-3 victory. (Photo: Jesse Johnson-USA Today Sports Images, Jesse Johnson)

MINNEAPOLIS - Bartolo Colon faltered in the fifth inning after a decent start by the burly 44-year-old, whose Minnesota debut ended with a two-run double by Gary Sanchez that sent the New York Yankees on their way to a 6-3 victory over the Twins on Tuesday night.



Making his 514th major league start and joining his 10th team, Colon allowed eight hits and four runs with no walks and three strikeouts. He left to a standing ovation with no outs in the fateful fifth, despite the lackluster box score line in the end.



Aaron Judge added an RBI single and Didi Gregorius hit a two-run home run off Ryan Pressly in the fifth after Colon was removed, as the Yankees woke up their slumbering offense amid speculation they were working on a trade with the Chicago White Sox for third baseman Todd Frazier and relief pitcher David Robertson.

