Dodgers top Twins 6-2, first team to 70 wins

The Twins jumped out to an early lead but couldn't hold it, dropping another one to the LA Dodgers 6-2.

LOS ANGELES - Chris Taylor hit two run-scoring doubles and the Los Angeles Dodgers became baseball's first team to reach the 70-win mark with a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.



Kenta Maeda (9-4) pitched five solid innings for the Dodgers, who have won four straight and 35 of their last 41.



After the Twins took a 1-0 lead on Zack Granite's single in the third, the Dodgers took command with four runs against Minnesota starter Jose Berrios (9-4) in the fourth. Joc Pederson doubled off the center-field wall to tie it and Yasiel Puig's RBI single put the Dodgers ahead. Taylor's first double drove in two more.



Taylor is 23 for 44 since the All-Star break. His two hits Tuesday gave him four consecutive multi-hit games.



Maeda allowed two runs - one earned - and five hits and two walks, striking out four.



Josh Ravin threw the final three innings to earn his first career save.

