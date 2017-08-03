Gallo goes deep again, Rangers top Twins 4-1 to start series

Aug 3, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario (20) hits a single in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Target Field. (Photo: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Joey Gallo hit another massive homer, a three-run shot in the fourth inning on Thursday night that spurred the Texas Rangers on to a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

A.J. Griffin (5-2) made his first start in more than two months, giving up one run on two hits over six innings in a resounding return from a muscle strain around his chest. He last started on May 26 and last won on May 9.

Gallo has 29 home runs this season, with four long balls in the last three games. After swinging and missing twice at sliders from Twins starter Adalberto Mejia (4-5), Gallo let one go in the dirt. Then he drove the next one into the front of the second deck above right-center field with two outs to break the tie.

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton just turned around and stared straight up as the ball soared over his head, estimated by Major League Baseball's Statcast tracking system at a distance of 430 feet and a velocity of 108 mph.

© 2017 Associated Press