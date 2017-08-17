Kepler's homer sparks Twins in DH split with Indians

Aug 12, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) hits a single in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. (Photo: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Max Kepler made up for a fielding mistake in the top of the inning with the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh, sending the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 victory over Cleveland in the second game on Thursday night to salvage a doubleheader split with the Indians.



Twins starter Aaron Slegers sailed through 6 1/3 innings in his major league debut, helping stop Cleveland's six-game winning streak. The Indians had also won 10 straight games in Minnesota, all but one this season.



Yan Gomes and Jason Kipnis each homered and had three hits for the Indians in a 9-3 victory in the opener as the Twins set a franchise record with 19 strikeouts.

