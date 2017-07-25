Late 3-run homer sinks Twins 6-4

Rookie Cody Bellinger hit his 28th home run of the season, second in the National League behind Miami's Giancarlo Stanton's 32. (Photo: Richard Mackson-USA Today Sports Images, Richard Mackson)

LOS ANGELES - Cody Bellinger continued his super rookie season, drilling a three-run homer in the eighth inning to rally the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.



It was Bellinger's 28th home run of the season, second in the National League behind Miami's Giancarlo Stanton's 32.



Edward Paredes, making his major league debut after 12 seasons in the minors, threw a scoreless eighth to earn the win. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth to earn his 25th save.



Eddie Rosario drove in three runs for the Twins on a solo homer and two doubles.



Taylor Rogers (5-2) gave up two hits prior to Bellinger's home run to take the loss.



The Dodgers were playing their first game since losing ace Clayton Kershaw for an undetermined time with a back injury.

