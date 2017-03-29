Minnesota Twins festivities planned for home opener April 3

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins home opener is April 3 at 3:10 p.m. against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field.

Former Twins coach Rick Stelmaszek will be on hand to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

The first 30,000 fans at the game will receive a blue Twins long sleeve hooded tee (size M/XL). Gates open at 1 p.m.

The festivities begin early in the day. From 6 to 9 a.m. there will be 'Breakfast on the Plaza.' Fans are invited to drive down 7th Street and grab a free ballpark breakfast.

The National Anthem will be performed by Dessa with a Brass Quintet from the Minnesota Orchestra. There will be a flyover featuring four F-16s from the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing of the Minnesota Air National Guard.

There are some tickets still left for the game. You can use MLB.com's Ballpark app, order at twinsbaseball.com, or call 612-33 TWINS (612-338-9467) or 800-33-TWINS (800-338-9467). You can also purchase tickets in person at the Target Field Box Office.

