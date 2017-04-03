Opening Day plans at Target Field

KARE
KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:34 PM. CDT April 03, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Baseball is back!

The Minnesota Twins are set to open its new season Monday at their Home Opener at Target Field. 

Here's what's in store:

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals, 3:10 p.m. 

• First Pitch – Former Twins coach Rick Stelmaszek will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

• National Anthem – Dessa was scheduled to sing the National Anthem but had to cancel, due to illness. The star tweeted Monday morning that she was "disappointed."

Dessa was going to be backed by a brass quintet from the Minnesota Orchestra. In her absence, the quartet will perform solo. 

• Tributes – Minnesota Twins pitcher Yorman Landa will be remembered in the annual Opening Day Memoriam, along with Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura. Both died in off-season car accidents. The Twins will also wear patches on their uniforms in Landa's memory. 

• Giveaways – The first 30,000 fans will get a blue Twin long sleeve hooded T-shirt (sizes medium and extra large). Fans are encouraged to arrive early -- gates open at 1 p.m.

Other events planned:

-- Live DJ from noon to 2:15 p.m.

-- Twins legends and select alumni from the 1987 World Championship team will open the ballpark gates, to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of the club’s first World Series win.

-- A flyover will feature four F-16s from the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing of the Minnesota Air National Guard.

-- Raptor Center Eagles Pi and Max will be at home plate.

