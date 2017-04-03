Opening Day plans at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS - Baseball is back!
The Minnesota Twins are set to open its new season Monday at their Home Opener at Target Field.
Here's what's in store:
Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals, 3:10 p.m.
• First Pitch – Former Twins coach Rick Stelmaszek will throw the ceremonial first pitch.
• National Anthem – Dessa was scheduled to sing the National Anthem but had to cancel, due to illness. The star tweeted Monday morning that she was "disappointed."
Seriously disappointed to announce that I won't be able to sing the anthem at the @Twins game today. Spirit is willing, stupid body is sick.— Dessa (@dessadarling) April 3, 2017
Dessa was going to be backed by a brass quintet from the Minnesota Orchestra. In her absence, the quartet will perform solo.
• Tributes – Minnesota Twins pitcher Yorman Landa will be remembered in the annual Opening Day Memoriam, along with Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura. Both died in off-season car accidents. The Twins will also wear patches on their uniforms in Landa's memory.
• Giveaways – The first 30,000 fans will get a blue Twin long sleeve hooded T-shirt (sizes medium and extra large). Fans are encouraged to arrive early -- gates open at 1 p.m.
Other events planned:
-- Live DJ from noon to 2:15 p.m.
-- Twins legends and select alumni from the 1987 World Championship team will open the ballpark gates, to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of the club’s first World Series win.
-- A flyover will feature four F-16s from the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing of the Minnesota Air National Guard.
-- Raptor Center Eagles Pi and Max will be at home plate.
